THE finalists have been announced for this year’s South West Tourism Excellence Awards.
Businesses from across Cornwall, Devon, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Bath, Bristol, Somerset and Dorset, have been named for their work in the tourism industry.
The news follows an awards process which started in April 2023, with nearly 500 entries submitted, a rigorous judging process and many winning in their county schemes.
The top performers have now been named for the regional final to be held in the Great Hall of Exeter University on March 14.
All the finalists will have to wait until March 14 to learn whether they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze. Many will also be nominated to represent the South West in the national VisitEngland awards later in the year.
The awards, which have themselves retained their ‘Outstanding’ accolade in the Awards Trust Mark scheme, are recognised for their rigour with independent judges spending months poring over entry submissions, websites, social media and review sites, as well as carrying out business visits.
Reports and recommendations were then submitted to an independent panel who made the final decisions.
The Outstanding Contribution To South West Tourism Award, sponsored by South West Tourism Alliance, is to be announced at the event.
A full list of finalist can be found at www.southwesttourismawards.org.uk
Local finalists
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award — Trevassack Holidays, Helston
Dog Friendly Business of the Year — Kilminorth, Looe
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay
Experience of the Year (active or learning) — Gin & Vodka Masterclass, Colwith Farm Distillery, Lanlivery
Glamping Business of the Year — Lydcott Glamping, Widegates
Holiday Park of the Year — Padstow Holiday Village; The Park Cornwall, Newquay
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year — Lappa Valley, Newquay
Pub of the Year — The Peterville Inn, Saint Agnes
Restaurant of the Year — Ugly Butterfly by Adam Handling, Carbis Bay
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year — My Cottages in St Ives
Small Hotel of the Year — Talland Bay Hotel; The Idle Rocks, St Mawes; THE PIG-at Harlyn Bay
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year — Alder Vineyard, Lifton; Museum of Dartmoor Life; Via Ferrata Cornwall, Penryn
Tourism Event/Festival of the Year — Heligan Night Garden 2022, The Lost Gardens of Heligan
Unsung Hero Award — Ben Patrick, Lappa Valley, Newquay