WITH the Met Office forecasting high winds for today (Saturday) the final day of Royal Cornwall Show has been cancelled on safety grounds — bringing this much loved event to an anti-climatic end for many.
The announcement came just hours after organisers suggested it would be business as usual, however, upon further assessment the decision was reversed and the show ground closed.
Organisers expressed that while they acknowledge this is disappointing news for many, the safety and wellbeing of participants and visitors is their top priority.
A spokesperson for Royal Cornwall Show said: “It is with great regret that following a thorough assessment of forecast weather conditions and their impact on the showground, the difficult decision has been taken to cancel the final day of the Royal Cornwall Show on Saturday.
“The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, competitors, members, staff, volunteers and contractors has been central to this decision and remains our highest priority.
“We recognise how disappointing this news will be for everyone involved, particularly those who had planned to attend, exhibit or compete, and we would like to thank all our stakeholders for their patience, understanding and support.
“Further information for ticket holders, exhibitors, competitors, members and other stakeholders will be communicated as soon as possible through the Royal Cornwall Show’s official channels.”
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