Filming has commenced for the first Christmas special and second series of the successful crime drama Beyond Paradise.
Co-commissioned with BritBox International and coming to BBC One and iPlayer, fans will be eager to see what’s next for Humphrey and Martha following their make-or-break trip to Saint Marie at the end of the last series.
The Christmas special episode and second series will see the return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins.
Filmed in picturesque locations around South-West England in Devon and Cornwall including Looe, the new series features the same joyful escapism, humour, and mind-boggling cases fans have come to adore since series one. Shipton Abbott’s new detective inspector will be tasked with solving a shocking crime on a steam train, an arson attack predicted by a medium, and the baffling disappearance of the local fishing legend.