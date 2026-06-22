A LIVELY nine day festival of music, art and community returned to the picturesque fishing village of Polperro in June.
The annual Polperro Festival, which took place between June 13 to 21, featured live entertainment including local musical acts, comedy shows and competitions, as well as many other activities such as the annual appointing of the next year’s lord mayor.
A procession was held on the opening day to mark a fond farewell to outing lord mayor, Jade Toms, who walked through the streets of Polperro for one last hurrah, accompanied by previous mayors, merry men, as well members of the Brownies, Guides, and local drama group Hyper-Act-Ive.
Later that day, Roger Pill was inaugurated as the village’s new lord mayor before taking a dunk in the harbour as part of the ‘Meeting the Tide’ tradition.
The Big Green stage welcomed a whole of musical shows from local singers and bands, presenting different genres from folk to rock, complete with marquees for the acts as well as refreshment outlets.
Those performing on the stage included Big Dog Boogie, Bugger Me Thrice, The Good Old Fashioned Lover Boys, Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo, Polperro Fishermen's Choir, Boogie Knights, Looe Valley Singers, Polperro Wreckers, Kate Delbridge, They’re There, Revelation Roots, The Jack, Hold The Line, C Force, Daddy Long Legs and Take A Chance On Us.
The event’s climax, which also marked the beginning of summer, saw a giant wicker figure being burned on the beach as part of the ancient Celtic tradition that is held on the day of the summer solstice (June 21). Enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, the festival once again highlighted Polperro as a bustling holiday destination.
Every penny raised from this year’s outing will go towards funding future events that support music and arts in Polperro and the surrounding areas.
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