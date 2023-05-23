“We both want to live as long as possible,” said Hannah. “That’s why I’m raising money for research and treatments. There’s still a lot we don’t know about myeloma and how it’s genetically passed on. My main focus has to be on my daughter – she’s 15 and is in the middle of her GCSEs. Equally dad has other children and grandchildren and they are also a consideration. As must be other families affected by the disease, to be able to help them would be so rewarding.”