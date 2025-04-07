A LADIES team has won a Rotary club’s fast throwing darts competition in Cornwall.
A Rotary Club of St Austell Bay spokesperson said: “Four teams from pubs in the St Austell area took part in this year’s competition.
“In the competition, four players throw in turns, aiming to gain the highest possible score in the time allowed. The team with the highest score was the ladies team at the King’s Arms, Luxulyan.
“The pub with the highest sponsorship was the Hewas Inn at Sticker, followed by the King’s Arms.
“Together, the pubs raised £772, which will benefit the Lowen Ward at Treliske Hospital in Truro (supporting patients receiving chemotherapy) and other local charities.”
Club president Paul Hancock thanked the pubs involved for their support.