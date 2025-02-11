TWO Cornwall-based students have been awarded Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries to support their studies.
Imogen Ellis and Jacob Frost, who study at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, say they are delighted to have received the funding - which they will put to good use to support their studies.
Currently on a degree course, Imogen was awarded a £750 Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Higher Education Bursary, while Jacob secured a £500 bursary for students in Further Education.
After 14 years as a primary school teacher while also working on local farms, Imogen decided to pursue a full-time career in agriculture. Now in her third year of an agriculture degree, she has an interest in the connection between farming, local food and nutrition.
Imogen said: “Leaving my career in teaching was a big leap of faith but I’m passionate about the industry and believe I have a lot to offer. By working with schools, farmers and supermarkets I’d like to create links and advice to support families with decision-making around food.”
Jacob is studying a Level 3 agriculture course and has an interest in regenerative farming. Despite not coming from a farming background, he is keen to build a career in the industry.
He said: “I like working in agriculture because there is so much to learn and it's a job which is predominantly based outdoors where no two days are the same.”
When asked how he would spend his bursary, Jacob said: “I would like to spend the money on the assessments for a telehandler ticket and ATV ticket. This would mean I could use a quad bike to help manage grassland pastures at the organic dairy farm I work at, making me more useful to the farm and any future places of work.”
Attracting a record level of entries this year, Cornish Mutual’s Young Farmer Bursaries offer funding to support agricultural students studying in the South West.
Paul Ward, researcher and programme manager at Duchy College, said: “The bursaries are really important in helping our students achieve their aims, both while they are doing their course and further into their careers,” says.”
Further education bursaries are open to any student studying an agriculture-based Level 1, 2 or 3 course at Bicton, Duchy, Weymouth and Kingston Maurward, and Bridgwater and Taunton College, Cannington Campus, with £500 awarded to one student at each college.
Bursary applicants must submit a written, photograph or video essay, with entries judged by a panel including Cornish Mutual chief executive officer Peter Beaumont.
In support of this great opportunity for the next generation of farmers, Peter said: “Supporting the next generation of farmers is crucial to the future of agriculture in the South West and our bursaries form just part of this support. Both Imogen and Jacob demonstrated a clear passion for their areas of interest and role in the future of agriculture.”
The Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries are part of the Future Farming Programme, which supports the future of agriculture in the region.
To find out more, visit: www.cornishmutual.co.uk/cmfuturefarming/young-farmer-bursaries