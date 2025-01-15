The second race on the card, was the JB Estates Conditions (Level 2) for Novice riders. Fighter Allin and the King’s Writ renewed rivalry, the latter had beaten the former by 17 lengths at the last meeting and was 5-4 to win again. The pair engaged in a battle once more and pulled clear of the rest of the field but it was 6-4 shot, Fighter Allin whom came off the better and won by four lengths under Rian Corcoran and trained by David Pipe. The track has been a lucky one for the rider and reflecting on his success he said: “I was in front a lot sooner then I wanted to be, he travelled and jumped and got me there too soon. He grabbed at the second last and then got tight to the last and idled to the line with me but he’s a nice pointer. It’s been a lucky course for me, every time I have been here I have rode a winner, this is my fourth win here now.”