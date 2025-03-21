Store Cattle
410 Cattle through the store ring at Hallworthy, with Miss Sarah Kneebone of Launceston topping out with a super deep bodied Charolais x Steer with plenty of fleshing at £2800, her father CA Kneebone close behind with a South Devon Steer heavy boned and deep fleshing to £2520 and another beautiful South Devon at £2480.
RM Rundle of St Austell next with a pair of big powerful Aberdeen Angus x Steers at 20 months to £2250 and his best well fleshed Hereford x to £2010.
JJ & DM Goodenough of Davidstow had his own record today, a super well shaped and fleshed Limousin x Steer away at £2240.
Sam Breyley of Bude had a wonderful day with his trio of 18 month British Blue x Steers well turned out and sparky at £2060.
DJ Tremain of St Columb back again this week and again with super shaped and fleshed Limousin x Steers, his best pair away at £2050 and a flashy pen of five at 18 months to £2000.
NP & JK Jones of Landrake also hitting the £2000 barrier with a chuck of a British Blue x Steer deep and fleshed.
Best Friesians from RR Sanders of Par had a run of 28 which topped out at £1610 for eight 20 month outwintered Steers.
JJ & DM Goodenough saw their crossbred dairy away at £1600 for five at 23 months.
Young Steers at 9 months from J Noy of Helston realised £1400 for four Simmental x Blonde Steers with lovely carcase shape and A Harris of Redruth saw his best 10 month Charolais x to £1360.
Heifers – D J Tremain back in with a big strong Limousin x Heifer, deep bodied and well fleshed to £1940 at 20 months. Sam Breyley close behind with a super pen of eight British Blue x Heifers with deep fleshing at 18 months to £1810.
AG Cowling of St Issey back in this week with a pen of four 19 month South Devon x Charolais Heifers with plenty of stretch and great grazers to £1740 and another four at £1700. R Cobbledick of Trelash saw his best pen of 23 month Hereford x Heifers away at £1720.
J Hooper of Bude also with Hereford x Heifers and saw his best away at £1700.
Younger Heifers a pair of 14 month South Devon x Heifers from the Chenoweth Family of Liskeard and saw them away at £1460 and James Warren of St Buryan saw his very smart British Blue x Heifer with super conformation to £1400.
A Harris saw his best Limousin x Suckler Heifers at 9 months to £1310 and Jack Noy took £1270 for his 9 month Simmental x Heifer.
Cows – Grazing Cows topped at £1620 for an 84 month x Cow from A Harris.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
The first time this year we have less then 100 stirks with 78 forward which saw another super trade with 7 month old steers over £1300!
Weaned calves - A small offering of weaned calves which reached £600 (5m) for a trio of Angus steers in from JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
More calves to £535 (3m) for some sweet Devon x steers in from I M Mitchell of Lostwithel with Angus x steers from the same holding at £535 again and heifers not far behind at £530 (3m).
Stirks - Another week where some big returns were made reaching £1320 for a trio of superb simmental x steers (only 7 months old) presented by John Shipton, Week St Mary followed by Blue steers at £1010 (10m) sold by R Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy who sold a pair well at £960 (9m) and their Hereford steer to £960.
More Hereford steers sold well to £985 for RG Rowe, London Apprentice, other native steers to £885 for Angus x (9m) in from James Warren, Penzance and others to £780 (11m) for Rhys Morris, Truro.
Heifers topped at £960 for a bundle of smart Lims and Sims (7m) in from John Shipton again followed by Blue heifers looking a magnificent trade at a whopping £950 (8m) in from Roger Kempthonre again, further Blue heifers sold extremely well at £920 (9m) sold by Pillhead Farm, Bideford.
Draft Ewes
Smaller entry of Draft Ewes and the trade was on fire and flying from start to finish, with an overall average of £166.47.
Top price on the day was the first pen on for a pair of Texel’s from A R Hooper & Sons of Pengold, which realised £260. Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin saw his 1st pen of Texel x make £259.
Myles Tummon of North Petherwin topped the Suffolk x Ewes at £240 followed by Phil and Pam Colwill of Southmoor, Whitstone who saw their 1st pen of Suffolk x to £239. Several pens of Suffolk x Ewes from £225 to £235.
Mules to £187 from Norman Hawkey of St Wenn. Polled Dorsets to £192 from Andrew Hawkey of Chaple Amble. Swaledale Ewes to £132 and Scotch Black Face Ewes to £130 all sold by Graham Heard of Hartland. Cheviot Ewes to £160 from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry of Fat Hoggs met a firm trade and as seen throughtout the country there is a lot of heavy Hoggs on offer, which are harder to place.
Top per kilo on the day was 334p for a pen of Polled Dorset, 44kgs, £147 from W & E Sandercock of Trevilley, Delabole. Followed by five vendors who realised 326p.
Heavies topped at £169 from Andy and James Melville of Trentworthy, Bradworthy.
Followed by two vendors at £162.50, Victor and Cylia Goaman of Stitworthy, Clovelly for two pens of Suffolk x and AR Hooper & Son of Pengold, Crackington Haven for Charollais x.
Store Hoggs
Smaller entry of Store Hoggs but much sought after, top being £136 from Mark Williams of San Mark, St Kew.
Couples
A larger entry of Couples and a faster trade and more could have been sold, Doubles to £300 from the Hill family of Pillhead Farm, Bideford and they also topped the singles at £250.