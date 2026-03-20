Store Cattle
Tight numbers for the time of year to report about and no forward sorts in the ranks.
HR Lyne & Son LTD up from Manaccan topped the section with a classy well put together Limousin Heifer at £2160, further Limousin Heifers to £1980 for Treveglos Farm LTD, others to £1850 (19m) for a smart run in from Sam Breley.
Chris Wearne presented his Limousin Heifers well which sold to £1700 and £1680. Blue Heifers sold well to £1820 (21m), in from HL Banbury & Son, other Blue Heifers to £1710 (18m) for Lorna Gregory.
Young Angus Heifers sold extremely well and hit £1790 (only 14m) for JD Santo of Lostwithiel, who sold other well farmed Angus Heifers to £1680 and £1630.
Steers reached £2080 and £2010 for bunches of Limousins in from Sam Breley again, other Limousin Steers to £1930 from HL Banbury & Son.
Best of the Blue Steers to £2040 (19m) for Sam Breley, followed by strong Angus Steers to £1970 for HL Banbury, others £1740 for JD Santo.
Welsh Black Steers sold well to £1880 for RD Northey and 18 month old Charolais Steers to £1800 for C Banbury of St Austell.
Stirks
Another week of all the Stirk pens full with three first time vendors traveling to Hallworthy to sell Stirks and were all very well rewarded in doing so.
Another fierce trade with an abundance of men here looking to source turnout cattle.
Top of the day was £1380 (10m) given for a pair of Blue Steers in from Chris Tucker of Truro who sold a trio in next at £1250, younger Blue Steers look a magnificent trade rising to £1190, £1180 and £1100 (6m) for a grand run sold by Andrew and Sally Darley traveling down from South Molton.
Further Blue Steers at only 5 months of age hitting £1150 for William Haddy and Faith Davey of Saltash, others at £1100 (6m) for MJ Moore of Whitstone.
RR Sanders & Son presented Hereford x Steers which drew £1220 (11m) and £1200 (9m), followed by a young 5 month old well farmed Limousin Steer at £1200 for William Haddy and Faith Davey again.
6 month old Charolais Steers look a premium trade at £1125 for MJ Moore followed by Angus Steers at £1060 for Gracie Dennis down from Hartland.
Stirk Heifers continue to sell to a high level with Hereford Heifers reaching a lively £1150 for RR Sanders, followed by Blue Heifers to £1100 (10m) from Chris Tucker, others £1015 (5m) for Andrew and Sally Darley, £1000 for William Haddy and Faith Davey.
Charolais Heifers look well sold at £1040 (6m) for MJ Moore who sold a further bunch to £980.
Draft Ewes
Another good entry of 321 and the trade was on fire, hill Ewes and everything in the overall average was £161.24.
Texels topped the day at £293 from G & S Whiting of Fursdon Farm, Liskeard, who also realised £226 for four Charolais Ewes.
Suffolk x Ewes to £198 from CH & MK Pedlar of Beacon Farm, St Wenn. Several other pens around £190. Mules to £171 and Hill Breeds to £135.
Fat Hoggs
A much larger entry of 692 and a flying trade from start to finish, overall average of 427.8ppk and a lot more could have been sold.
Several pens over 435p to a top of 453p for two pens of 40kgs, £181 from Jim Hamilton & Sons of Woodovis Farm, Tavistock who also realised 441p for three other pens.
Three other vendors at 435p. Ken & Pat Bird of Crackington Haven saw their 44.2kgs realise 424p, £187.50.
Pen after pen of heavies over £195 to a top of £198 from David Martin of Towel Farm, St Dominick with 3 other vendors at £197.
Store Hoggs
Again a very fast trade with top price being £167 from James Nankivell of Tregregnan, Bodmin.
Couples
A much faster trade for all on offer, cross bred Ewes to £410 from FJC Masters & Son of Lower Thorne, who also realised £390 for a Suffolk x double. Several singles around £280 to a top of £290 from David Maynard of Coryton.
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