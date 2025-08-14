Store Cattle
The store trade would have be more varied, with the fed and the well bred ones selling very well, but some harder kept dairy cross types would have been less money in general compared to previous weeks. A fantastic run of stores with plenty of strong forward sorts in the mix which drew many headline prices and a credit to the vendors.
£2300 was top on 3 occasions, firstly for an outstanding, well grown Simmental steer sold by ID & SS Backway of St Eval, secondly £2300 for an incredible run of dairy bred Limousins in from Darren Pluess, Camelford and finally £2300 for some powerful, suckler bred Limouins steers in from RM Williams up from Penryn who sold more well to £2240, £2110 and £1920.
Further Limousin steers in from Darren Pluess reached £2290 and £2230 with £2230 also reached for ID & SS Backway and more to £2070 for Brian Worth, Lanlivery. Well farmed and fed Blue steers were well rewarded and returned at £2170 for GL Dunkin, Marhamchurch, and others to £1860 for ID & SS Backway and £1700 for A & R Gillbard, Altarnun.
A strong run of dairy bred Angus attained £2150 for Warman Family Partnership, Delabole, more to £1770 for P Coles, Altarnun and £1580 for MA & EM Tillier, Lifton. Strong Herefords rose to £2090 for GL Dunkin, others at £1760 for PNB Stephens of Lamellion.
Tall Charolais steers to £1780 for MJ Moore, Froxton followed by a younger run of Charolais steers in from RA Cornelius, St Breward which made £1500 for the best bunch of their steers. Flekvieh steers reached £1670 for a well grown pair in from DR & J May of Bodmin followed by Friesian steers at £1580 sold by A & GC Old, St Mawgan.
Some tremendous heifers in the ranks today and reached an impressive £2200 for two wonderful, well farmed Limousin heifers sold by Darren Pluess again, who had more at £1980 others to £1880 for Brian Worth, £1700 for ID & SS Backway and £1660 for RM Williams.
Well fleshed Blue heifers rose to £2050 for GL Dunkin, a well grown Hereford heifer to £1980 for Brian Worth, a big bunch of Angus heifers to £1670 and two others to £1570 all sold by Warman Family Partnership. Suckler bred Simmental heifers realised £1930 for ID & SS Backway who sold longhorn heifers well at £1700.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Another week of well over 100 Stirks forward and trade on the whole would have been steadier.
Top call was £1010 for a group of four, 11 month old Hereford steers in from Edward Piper, Bodmin more to £1000 for J Kramer, Liskeard and young 5 month old Hereford steers looking well sold to £850 presented by Roger Kempthonre and Partners, St Tudy.
Blue steers from the same farm attained £900 for a trio and only 6 months of age. Hereford heifers topped at £880 for E Piper again, Blues to £810 (5m) for R Kempthorne and Angus to £800 for J Kramer who sold Limousin heifers to £820.
Draft Ewes
Another good entry of 449 with over 300 being plain and grazing Ewes on offer and a strong trade was met, the fleshed Ewes were very much in demand, top being £216 for Texel x Ewes from Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe.
Charollais’s to £210 from Paul Tythcott of Day-o-Pepp, Instow. Suffolk x Ewes to £195 from the Stephens family of Burscott, Holsworthy. Grazing Ewes £85-£100.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry and on the whole it was a run of good meat lambs which met a very fast trade, top per kilo being 374p from two vendors, Merv Gimblett of Churchtown, Treneglos for his 44kgs, £164.50 and Mr M P Bennett of Penvose, St Mawgan for 42.2kgs, £158.
Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes made 373p for her 43.2kgs, £161 and Messrs R & M Andrews of Bonyalva, Saltash also realised 373p for two pens 44kgs, £164. Top per head was £177 for a pen of 50kgs also sold by Messrs Andrews of Saltash.
Store Lambs
A much larger entry of 532 with a large portion being smaller framed Lambs on offer, and a slightly easier trade was met.
The large framed Lambs sold to a top of £124 from three vendors, Rick and Charlie Matthews of Hounster, Torpoint, Den Marks of Penhalt, Poundstock and Messrs R & D Woollett of Higher Portlooe, Looe.
Comments
