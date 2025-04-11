Store Cattle
Kivells at Hallworthy report on Thursday, April 10, 480 Stores to a top of £2670.
K & H Cobbledick of Jacobstowe took top spot with a super Limousin x Hereford, long and well defined at 18 months to £2670. AJM & PJP Ead of St Austell ran in close with a stunning run of 41 Stores with their top a pair of 22 month Aberdeen Angus Steers away at £2570, a deep bodied and well fleshed Hereford from the same farm away at £2500.
Next through was a 21 month Aberdeen Angus x Steer not so big but very well fleshed to £2400, next was their trio of Aberdeen Angus x Cattle well fleshed and long to £2350 and the best of their Limousin x to £2280. E V Hosking of Helston next with a super well shaped Limousin Steer with plenty of flesh to £2500 and his next pair away at £2410 with a dark Limousin x British Blue to £2320 and a trio at the back end with plenty of definition away at £2220.
JR, PM & DW Treleaven of St Austell ran in next a super run of British Blue x Cattle with their first pen of four with superb fleshing to £2400 and another pair as good to £2390. A well shaped dairy x Limousin with a great outlook away at £2320 and a last pen of four British Blue x to £2280.
P J Harper of Camelford broke his own record with his best 19 month Charolais x Steer to £2000. Top Friesians today 19 month going to MA & EM Tillier of Lifton for a big strong steer away at £2250.
Heifers – J R Treleaven back in with a pen of four super shaped British Blue Heifers to a top of £2120 and another pen of six to £1980.
EV Hosking back in with his Limousin x to £2050 and another long deep bodied Heifer to £1990 with a trio of younger ones at £1980. P Coles of Altarnun saw the top of his last run to £1900 for a very sweet young 19 month British Blue x.
Younger Cattle from David Sandercock of Bude saw his South Devon Steers at 10 months to £1860 and another four away at £1640, with his Aberdeen Angus x Steers away at £1540.
HJ Trudgian of Bugle saw their 12 month Charolais x Steers to a top of £1600. Heifers of the same age from D Sandercock to £1590 for a pair of Aberdeen Angus x Heifers and the Trudgian Family topped at £1540 for Charolais x.
Cows – EV Hosking saw his best Limousin x Cow to £2120 and £1980 and an older Cow to £1930 and K Martin of Liskeard saw his Aberdeen Angus x Cow to £1900.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Good numbers of Stirks and Rearing Calves forward, and a serious trade with fresh faces ringside to source all types of stirks and calves. Numerous stirks achieving £200 more than vendors expectations. Keep them coming, the grass is growing.
A decent entry of 51 rearing calves which sold to a very solid trade which would be in front of other centres. Top calf made £460 on two occasions, firstly for a fortnight old Blue bull in from MT Braunton of Helland who sold more to £345 x2, Limousin bulls soared away to £380 (3 weeks) from the same stable who sold Limousin heifers well to £340 & £330 (2-3 weeks).
Secondly £460 for a pair of sweet Blue heifers presented by Jack Noy up from Helston who sold further Blue heifers to £440. Charolais bulls to £450 and £340 for Jack again, with Limousin bulls from the same home to £450.
MP Varcoe of St Wenn back again this week with a consignment of young fresh rearing calves which sold extremely well again reaching £380 for a 14 day old Limousin bull, Hereford bulls looked a marvellous price at £370 (4 weeks) and a trio of young Hereford heifers not far behind at an impressive £350 x3. Arla Friesian bulls saw plenty of demand and reached £170 x 4 (4 weeks).
150 odd stirks and what a trade. Top of the section was £1240 (8m) for a smart Blonde x steer sold by Malcom Tucker, travelling up from Bere Ferrers followed by Shorthorn steers reaching £1220 for a pair in from Darren Hooper of Tideford.
Best Blue steers in serious demand reaching a huge £1200 (7m) presented by Henry Pedlar of St Wenn further best Blue steers looking a tremendous trade at £1120 (only 6 months) in from Roger Kempthorne and Partners, St Tudy and another bunch at £1100. Other bunches of Blue steers to £960 (7m) sold by Ashley Smetherham of Liskeard.
South Devon steers raced away to £1020 for R Chenoweth and Son of Liskeard and a single well farm Limousin steer to £1020 in from M Petherick of North Petherwin. Native Hereford steers sold very well at £990 for a bunch of four for D Hooper, again.
Heifers sold to a premium again this week and reached £980 for a superb bunch of Blue heifers at only 6 months old in from Roger Kempthorne and Partners, other Blue heifers to £960 for Phil Banbury of St Wenn and £930 (7m) for Henry Pedlar.
Sweet Blonde heifers away to £920 again from M Tucker of Bere Ferrers. Weaned calves reached £610 (4m) for some Hereford bulls in from Neil Robyns-Landricombe of Treneglos with his Black Hereford heifers at £610 (4m) also.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry of 295 Draft Ewes and as yesterday the trade was on fire and a lot more could have been sold, top on the day was £285 for a Texel from Tom Highmoor of Lantuel, St Wenn with other Texels to £240 from AC Halls of Tregue, Altarnun.
Suffolk x Ewes to £230 from WT Jasper & Son of Higher Ford, Callington. Mules to £190 from Steve Barriball of Creddacott, Week St Mary. Scotch Black Ewes to £120 for two pens from TN Lightfoot of Callington.
Fat Hoggs
Largest entry of 1043 Fat Hoggs seen in Hallworthy for many years with over 1000 on offer and an average of 316.5ppkilo with a firm trade from start to finish.
The fleshed 40-47kgs in keen demand, top being 336p for two pens of 44.4kgs, £149 from Tom Meeks of Anden Farm, Trewassa who also realised 335p for four pens of 42.4kg, £142. There were 5 vendors who realised 330p.
The real heavy Hoggs met a stronger trade top being £189 for 76kg from Stanley and Demelza Mably of Trewiston, St Minver who also realised £175 for two more. Ashleigh Uglow of Kennicott, Clawton realised £166 for his 1st pen of heavies and Mervin Uglow of Sunny Bank, Whitstone saw his 59kgs achieve £160.50.
New Season Lambs
A small entry of new season Lambs but very much sought after top per kilo being 413p for a pen of Charollais x 40.4kgs, £167 from The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Store Hoggs
A smaller entry of Store Hoggs and a strong trade, top being £116 from Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin.
Couples
A small entry of Couples but again much sought after, doubles to £335 for Suffolk x 6 & FM from A Brown of St Winnow, who also topped the singles at £260.
Goats
More Goats on offer met a very fast trade and more could have been sold as some buyers went home empty handed. Top being £106 for Pygmys and Boers to £105 all sold by Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes, St Teath.