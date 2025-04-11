Next through was a 21 month Aberdeen Angus x Steer not so big but very well fleshed to £2400, next was their trio of Aberdeen Angus x Cattle well fleshed and long to £2350 and the best of their Limousin x to £2280. E V Hosking of Helston next with a super well shaped Limousin Steer with plenty of flesh to £2500 and his next pair away at £2410 with a dark Limousin x British Blue to £2320 and a trio at the back end with plenty of definition away at £2220.