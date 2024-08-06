Exhibitors will travel from all over the country to compete in a variety of breed classes before respective champions go head-to-head for the sought after supreme champion title. But before the title is bestowed, the ring will host the next generation of handlers in the showmanship classes, including age groups seven to 12, 13 to 17 and 18 to 26. This, followed by the calf classes, will be a chance to spot a few new showing stars.