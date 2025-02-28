THE Environment Agency is calling on farmers in Devon and Cornwall to prevent loose soil washing off farm fields into rivers, roads and homes.
January saw 25 incidents of heavy rain carrying loose soil running from fields – nearly double the number of incidents reported the same time last year – with officers making 14 visits to farms to investigate and a further 11 visits planned.
Laura Bentley, a land management project officer with the Environment Agency, said: “The windows of dry weather in autumn can be so short that large farms don’t have time to get around all their land when soil conditions are right, to establish crop cover ahead of the winter rains.
“Employing reduced tillage – minimal disturbance of the soil - and drilling seed into compacted earth no longer works in Devon and Cornwall in this changed climate. Winter cereals and cover crops aren’t taking, and bare, compacted soil is exposed to the elements and prone to run-off.”
Farmers are losing crops, top soil, organic matter and nutrients to run-off incidents plus the costs of recultivating and resowing fields, time, fuel, seed and fertiliser.
Farmers can better prepare for winter weather by:
• Digging a hole with a spade and looking to see if there is compaction, how deep it goes then remove it with the correct cultivation kit,
• Having access to a range of cultivation equipment, capable of working the soils at different depths,
• Risk assessing their land using the agency’s ALERT system - prioritising the highest risk areas for cultivation and drilling,
• Having a Plan B if cover crops and winter cereals don’t establish,
• Installing measures to prevent run-off from reaching property and watercourses.
Residents who see discoloured water running off farm fields which could threaten roads, rivers and properties can report it to the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident hotline – 0800 807060.