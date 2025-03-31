IS there a better excuse to get dressed up than Ladies Day at the races?
Exeter Racecourse is inviting ladies from across the South West to get glammed up and get ready to enjoy an evening of glitz and glamour as part of its Ladies Day event.
The season finale event is set to wow all those in attendance, with a variety of entertainment, racing and competition to get involved with.
A spokesperson from the event said: “Ladies, it’s time to dress to impress! Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or simply looking for a fabulous night out, this is the event for you. Join us for an evening of thrilling races, stunning style, and incredible on-the-spot style awards.”
With so much on offer, the excitement doesn't stop at the last race, with live performances planned to keep the party going! After the final furlong, the marquee will be host to an electrifying performance by Rob B Williams, who captures the charisma and energy of the famous superstar in an unforgettable after-party.
