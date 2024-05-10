A DISTILLERY based in Lanlivery is proud to announce its latest triumph as it clinches a prestigious gold medal at a world spirits competition.
Colwith Farm Distillery has solidified its position as the most highly decorated distillery in the UK as it claims a win at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Having previously taken home a platinum medal with their potato vodka, Aval Dor in 2022, head distiller and founder Jordan Gilbert and Steve Dustow set about honing their gin making skills during 2023. The result, Distillers' Cut Gin, made from a single potato variety and infused with Macedonian crushed juniper berries which won them the award.
Established in 2018, Colwith Farm Distillery is Cornwall’s first plough-to-bottle distillery. Unlike a large proportion of distilleries who buy-in mass produced ethanol, Colwith make their spirits from scratch, on one site, using Cornish potatoes grown on their fifth-generation family farm.
Steve, founder, reflects on the milestone achievement said: “Our Distiller’s Cut Gin is a culmination of everything we've learnt about distillation since starting our incredible plough to bottle journey. Every drop of knowledge gathered over 20,000 hours of distilling is present within this bottle.
“Be it selecting the perfect potato for the base spirit, cooking, fermenting and distilling in optimal conditions, sourcing the world’s finest botanicals, and marrying an array of distilling techniques.”
Embracing its family business values and commitment to nurture homegrown talent, Colwith Farm Distillery collaborated with local artist and fellow farmer Amy Trudgian to create the bespoke Distiller’s Cut bottle artwork. Taking inspiration from the natural environment, the beautiful hand-drawn botanical illustrations encapsulate the attention to detail and dedication needed to create a spirit of this nature.
Continuing the tradition of excellence, Colwith Farm Distillery received the royal stamp of approval when HRH Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, personally filled and hand-sealed a bottle of the new limited edition Distiller’s Cut Gin during the distillery’s inaugural royal visit.