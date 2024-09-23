THE UK’s much-anticipated British Food Fortnight began on September 20 and runs until October 6, marking its 23rd year as the nation's leading celebration of all things British food.
Set against the backdrop of the harvest season, this year’s event promised to be bigger and better than ever, with activities, promotions, and celebrations taking place across the country.
This annual event, embraced by communities, retailers, and the public sector alike, is a unique opportunity to highlight the diversity and quality of British food. The fortnight is supported by local communities as well as being backed by most of the major food service organisations and the public sector meaning that schools, hospitals, universities and care homes join pubs and restaurants in celebrating British food. Morrisons is the Official Retail Partner having signed a three-year partnership with the organisers, Love British Food.
Love British Food founder, Alexia Robinson: “We are thrilled to see British Food Fortnight growing stronger each year. This celebration is about more than just food; it’s about community and sustainability. We are excited to partner with Morrisons, who have been exceptional leaders on British food and farming.
“Their commitment to making good food available for all aligns perfectly with our mission. With so many exciting activities planned, we hope everyone will join us in celebrating the very best of British food this British Food Fortnight.”
The Great British Pie Challenge, a new addition for 2024, invites school and hospital chefs to compete against hospitality chefs in creating the ultimate British pie. Judged by Michelin-starred chef Phil Howard and Master Chefs of GB’s Ben Bartlett, the competition has already garnered significant interest, particularly among hospital caterers.
More than 3,000 schools, 10 universities, 28 hospitals and many care homes will showcase British food on their menus, promoting nutritious and sustainable eating. Leading food service organisations like Aramark, OCS, Sodexo, Chartwells and Brakes are also participating with special promotions and events.
During the fortnight, Love British Food will release a set of ‘wishes’ for a national food strategy, to be presented at the Labour Party Conference. Leading chefs will sign a letter highlighting supply chain challenges in sourcing British food.
Looking ahead, the British Food Fortnight promises a dynamic program of activities designed to engage and inspire communities, businesses, and public sector organisations to embrace British food. From farm visits for NHS caterers to school menus and national competitions, the event showcases the best of British food production and the importance of making good food available for all.
Love British Food is the leading organisation dedicated to promoting British food in the public and private sectors. Through initiatives like this, Love British Food works to support local farmers, producers, and retailers while encouraging sustainable and healthy eating.
For more information visit www.lovebritishfood.co.uk