For the Chapman family from St Columb, the highlight of their Christmas is taking one of their farm donkeys to Truro Cathedral for Cornwall YFC’s annual carol service.
The family has been providing Mary’s transport to Bethlehem for years and Beverley’s grandson even played baby Jesus when he was just three months old.
Beverley said: “We absolutely love being part of the service. This year we took Dennis, and it was his third year at the cathedral.
“He isn’t very donkey-coloured, but he’s right for the job as he is very calm.
“When the organ starts up, or a trumpet sounds, you need the animal to not react. He is funny though, donkeys don’t like certain colours, so he’s not sure about the tiles leading up the aisle, so he steps over some of them.
“I hold back in the cathedral with a bucket, just in case! I fully trust Dennis to be led by whoever is playing Joseph though.”
It takes the family around half an hour to travel from their north Cornwall farm to Truro with the horse box.
Another farmer also takes newborn lambs to the service.
Beverley added: “It’s a lovely service to be part of. Everyone who takes part is from one of the Young Farmers Clubs in Cornwall.
“I see all the old members too, including some who are now in their nineties.”
