PA23/02783: Farming charity the Gaia Trust has applied to demolish buildings and convert redundant farm buildings at Bodwannick Farm, Nanstallon, Bodmin onto agricultural/ ecological related business units, volunteer and education spaces, as well as three dwellings, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Gaia Trust acquired Bodwannick Manor Farm in 2014 by way of legacy and it is currently managed for beef cattle according to the trust’s mission of “farming for people and wildlife”. The farmhouse gardens are used to support well-being activities in nature for patients from Bodmin’s NHS mental health unit but the plan is for land, garden, and building functions need to be brought together and transformed to support “the growth that Cornwall so badly needs”.
The vision is for the Gaia Trust to provide the Bodwannick farmland, initially at a reduced rent, to new farmers; young but experienced entrants who share the charity’s ethos but have not yet had the opportunity to put their enthusiasm, ideas, and experience into practice on land they can consider their own.
The tenancy on the Bodwannick land would provide the security young farmers need to build a business. By restoring and converting the farmhouse at Bodwannick into smaller dwellings they would provide affordable rented accommodation not just for the farmers, but potentially key workers such as teachers, NHS staff, and those working in other growth-generating sectors.
Mr. Tristram Besterman wrote in support of the application, saying: “I write to SUPPORT this application in the strongest terms.
“The Gaia Trust is a locally-based, independent charity that delivers environmental services and community benefit through farming on a small number of properties that it owns in Cornwall.
“Bodwannick Manor Farm presents huge challenges to the Gaia Trust as well as wonderful opportunities. The application re-purposes old buildings in need of repair to provide much-needed affordable accommodation for people working locally, as well as entry-level opportunities for young farmers, meeting a strong local need.
“The application is imaginative, enterprising, and socially relevant. It will preserve sensitively the historic character of a group of nineteenth-century agricultural buildings in an unspoilt part of Cornwall, by giving them a new lease of life. The project will safeguard the buildings and the agricultural land of Bodwannick Manor Farm for present and future generations, delivering environmental benefits alongside training opportunities for the next generation of Cornwall's young farmers.
“It would be hard to imagine a scheme more deserving of support.”