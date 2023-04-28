Timothy Dean Harris, from St Breward, Cornwall also received a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay £5,000 in costs and £128 victim surcharge. In May 2022, inspectors from Cornwall Councils Animal Health Team and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, in response to a complaint, inspected Mr Harris’ stock which was kept in fields around the village of St Tudy. Inspectors found cattle in poor body condition and two lame cows. As well as sheep which had access to loose fencing and trailing barbed wire. Further complaints were made which resulted in visits in June and July where officers found multiple carcasses which were incorrectly stored or left in fields.