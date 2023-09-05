A spokesperson for the charity confirmed: “There will be just one exemption to the law. It will not be compulsory for free living cats that live with little or no human interaction or dependency, such as farm, feral or community cats, to be microchipped. When working with DEFRA on the detail of the law, we pushed for just two exemptions. 1) On medical grounds, such as those undergoing veterinary treatment and it would work against their welfare to chip them, although it should be done as soon as the cat is well enough for such a procedure, and 2) Feral/farm cats be exempt on the grounds that it could prevent feeders of colonies to abandon them if they were legally obliged to microchip. Some rescues will microchip farm/feral cats when they leave for their new homes, and we would still advise people caring for feral colonies and farm cats to spay, neuter and microchip, as a microchip would allow any rescue that picked them up know they are being cared for already, and also allow vets to notify the carer of their fate.”