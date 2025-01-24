OFFICERS from Devon & Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team conducting a murder investigation in Plymouth can today confirm the formal identification of the victim.
The victim of the incident, which happened on Wednesday has been formally identified as Claire Chick (previously known as Claire Butler) aged 48 and from Plymouth.
Specially trained officers continue to support her family.
Claire’s family have released the following tribute to her: “We are absolutely devastated and broken at the loss of our beautiful caring mother Claire Chick.
“She was the most beautiful lively soul and was there for everyone.
“Everyone who knew our mum had so much positive words to say about her. She was the life and soul of any place where she was. She loved to dance and sing even though she was pretty bad at it she had no shame in doing it in front of any audience.
“We will never get over this as a family, she was our glue and our go-to. We won't ever get the justice our mum deserves for this because no amount of justice will bring her back.
“We want to thank everyone for their kind words, and we invite anyone who knew her to share their memories of her. We also would like to remind the public she leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren who all refer to her as "a favourite grandma". We ask you respect their privacy, and everyone remains respectful to them. She may be gone but her spirit will always remain alive. We love you mum, and we promise to make you proud.”
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rob Smith said: “We continue to support Claire’s family at what is an extremely awful time for them. I would ask for their privacy to be respected and to allow them the space to grieve.
“While we continue with our enquiries into the incident, I would urge the public not to speculate but to contact us if they have any relevant information which has not yet been shared with us. You can do this by reporting through our Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC24S33-PO1
“Once again, we would like to thank the local community for their support throughout this incident. This has been an incredibly tough and understandably concerning time for the city.
“A 53-year-old man from Plymouth remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.”