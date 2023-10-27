A family theme park near Wadebridge has announced it will temporarily close for the winter period.
Camel Creek's last day of the 2023 season will be on October 29, with plans to re-open in March 2024.
The team said considerable work has been undertaken over recent months to ensure the long-term future of the park. To that end, planning is underway to upgrade the park for the 2024 season.
Graham Hayes, general manager of Camel Creek explained:“We know Camel Creek is a firm favourite for both local and visiting families and we are sorry if our Winter closure causes disappointment. We look forward to an exciting future for the park with some very exciting plans in the pipeline.”