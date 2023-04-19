In 1945 Glubb set up a trust fund with £100 for the Diocese of Truro to invest and use £3 of its income for the benefit of the parish, on condition that the well was kept in a tidy state. However on November 19, 1948, the Cornish Times reported that the then vicar, former Warwickshire cricketer Jack Parsons, refused to take on the upkeep of the well and said “as to what has happened to the £3 per year in question, I have not the foggiest idea”.