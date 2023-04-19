Polperro came into its heydey of art in the post WW2 period and became a fully-fledged artists’ colony just as the fishing industry was coming to its end in the 1950s. Principal figures of the time were Jack Merriott, who was successful as a poster artist and art teacher (known as ‘the Wizard of Watercolour’); Stuart Armfield, a master of still-life painting in egg tempera; Tom Morton, whose mental problems sadly garnered more headlines than his distinctive art; Frederick Cook, best known for his decorative depictions in gouache of Polperro’s harbours; and Anyon Cook, his wife, a portraitist whose subjects included a six-year-old Princess Anne.