Exhibition of 75 years of caring

THE National Trust is celebrating 75 years of caring for Cotehele with a special exhibition in the house.

The exhibition looks back across the last 75 years with a series of items, articles and photographs that tell the story of how the National Trust cares for Cotehele.

Cotehele came to the National Trust in December 1947. Since then, the timeless house and tranquil estate on the banks of the river Tamar has weathered many changes, but remains a cherished place for history and nature lovers alike.

To celebrate this milestone, a new exhibition is now open in the Breakfast Room, exploring some of the significant events and achievements of the National Trust at Cotehele over the last three quarters of a century.

These range from the very first Christmas garland to the creation of the intertidal project, with the exhibition following Cotehele’s journey from a hidden country home to a National Trust attraction, welcoming around 140,000 visitors a year.

The exhibition tells the story of how Cotehele first came to the Trust, explores its unique status as a war memorial and highlights some of its Royal visitors.

There’s also exclusive insight from those working at the forefront of conservation at Cotehele about how their roles as custodians of the house, mill, countryside and gardens have changed over time.

Visitors, volunteers and supporters are also being asked to share their memories over the last 75 years and their favourite part of Cotehele. This will form the basis of a booklet and estate-wide trail later in the year.

Rich Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager for the National Trust, said: “We’re inviting you to submit your Cotehele ‘treasure’ with us.

“This might be a room in the house, a viewpoint on the estate, an area of the garden, a collection item, an area at Cotehele Mill, a project, a seasonal highlight or something else. We’d love to hear from you!”

For anyone who would like to share their Cotehele treasure, please email [email protected]

The 75 years of Caring for Cotehele exhibition can be seen in the Breakfast Room every day until November. The house, garden, estate, restaurant, shop and gallery will also be open, along with the Cotehele Mill.