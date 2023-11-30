The partnership with the Post Office sees consumers able to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches across the country this Christmas season and beyond. For the first time, Evri customers will be able to hand a parcel directly to a Post Office team member to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device – which will enhance the customer experience make Evri services accessible to people who are unable to use the self-service devices.