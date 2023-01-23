A charity event is being held in Liskeard to raise money for the Cornwall branch of the MND Association.
Natalie Bloom, a resident of Liskeard, has organised an event hoping to raise money for the motor neurone disease charity, MND Association. Natalie’s mother was diagnosed with MND two years ago, she explained: “My mum was diagnosed two years ago and since then has lost her voice and now can’t walk, but to keep her focused has done various events for MND research for the future generations that might deal with this cruel disease
“We have really benefitted from the Cornwall branch for support and equipment.”
Natalie will now be hosting an event at Liskeard Town Hall on Saturday, February 25, between 2pm and 5pm. The event will feature stalls, tea, coffee and cake, as well as a raffle. “There is a £1 entry fee and £1.50 for tea,coffee and cake. We will running a raffle, which is on my list now to visit local businesses for raffle gifts. The event is taking place in the main hall and have already sold the 25 stalls and possibly a second room for the people on the waiting list,” explained Natalie.
All the money raised will be donated to the local Cornwall MND. Those who would like to help out at the event can contact Natalie on 07816 645253.