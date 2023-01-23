Natalie will now be hosting an event at Liskeard Town Hall on Saturday, February 25, between 2pm and 5pm. The event will feature stalls, tea, coffee and cake, as well as a raffle. “There is a £1 entry fee and £1.50 for tea,coffee and cake. We will running a raffle, which is on my list now to visit local businesses for raffle gifts. The event is taking place in the main hall and have already sold the 25 stalls and possibly a second room for the people on the waiting list,” explained Natalie.