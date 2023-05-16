Portwrinkle was the location for a recent beach clean joint-effort by a housebuilder and a charity.
The team picked up all manner of litter including fishing nets, plastic containers and polystyrene. With around 5,000 items of marine plastic pollution washing up for every mile of beach on average in the UK, Cornwall is particularly vulnerable to the problem with over 400 miles of coastline (the largest of any county in the country).
Naomi Gorvin, Clean Cornwall project lead, said: “Clean Cornwall supports thousands of volunteers each year, providing them with the resources they need to get involved and help keep our environment as clean and litter-free as possible. Anyone can register a litter pick with us for free, making it easier than ever for groups and individuals to organise and carry out litter picks all over the county.
“We also work with a number of businesses in Cornwall known as the Change Makers. This network has brought together a fantastic group of motivated, environmentally conscious organisations with the common goal of reducing environmental impacts and minimising waste.
“We were delighted to work with Barratt David Wilson Homes on this beach clean, helping to showcase their environmental responsibility and their willingness to strive for a greener future.”
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “As a developer, we are committed to supporting and caring for the communities we build in. We understand that our responsibility does not end when developments are complete. We were therefore delighted to join forces with Clean Cornwall and do our bit to keep this beach tidy and free of waste, ready for increased visitors in the months ahead.
“At Barratt David Wilson Homes, we are committed to reducing our own waste too, reusing and recycling as much as possible. Now, 95% of our on-site waste is recycled rather than ending up in a landfill.
“We know that we can’t rest on our laurels though, and we’re continuously striving to be one of the most responsible developers in handling our site waste.”