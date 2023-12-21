The aim is to raise money for charity, with a goal being a minimum of £10 prior to arrival. If you haven’t done this, you can also donate on the day, but be sure to register before 10:45 am on the harbourfront, squeezing one last good deed into the year. The great thing about this event is while many other beaches' winter swims are notorious for no wetsuit policies, Charlestown allows you to wear one, they also advise wearing some form of footwear as the beach is quite pebbly.