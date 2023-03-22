A red flood warning has been issued for areas in South Cornwall, including Looe, which has the Environment Agency asking residents to take action.
The Environment Agency (EA) have issued a flood warning for five Cornish coastal areas over the next few days. As well as more western areas, Looe has been named among those at risk.
There are three levels of flood warning which the EA are able to issue; a Flood Alert (amber alert) - this means flooding is possible and that residents should prepare to act; a Flood Warning (red alert) – a red alert means that flooding is expected and that those in the area should “act now”; and a Severe Warning (severe alert) – which means that a loss of life is possible.
With rainfall expected to continue today and through the night, flooding is expected and while there are no severe alerts for Cornwall, Looe is currently placed under “red alert” meaning residents should “act now” to protect themselves and their belongings.
The Environment Agency site explains: “Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.
“Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have. Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message. During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.”
Residents are told they should “act now” by doing the following: “Turn off gas, water and electricity; move things upstairs or to safety; move family, pets and car to safety.”