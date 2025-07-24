Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Achieving goals takes time and patience. You are aware of the need to make good decisions. Having to wait until everyone has had a chance to think about what’s going on will challenge your natural impulsiveness. Slow down and weigh decisions carefully.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Mixing patience with innovation is the best way to get ahead for you. You could be surprised by ideas you come up with in daily work and health matters. Be sure to explore some of these further while you have the chance.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Devoting energy to worthy causes, close relationships and family affairs will soothe your nerves. You feel inspired to take a bold risk but is this the right time to do so? Although you are keen on new possibilities, be ready for some resistance or misunderstandings.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Home and emotional security come into focus as the month begins. Changes in the home will bring tension within the family. You want to please everyone but you also need to think about what’s best for you. Set healthy boundaries.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Communication, both online and in-person will demand patience and precision. Interruptions and distractions will cause delays and frustration. Plans will also be disrupted but either you or someone who is close to you will come up with some brilliant alternatives.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Financial matters and personal values are under review. Your stars highlight the need for wise budgeting and realistic planning. A sudden financial or business opportunity will fall into your lap and while this is the kind of challenge you enjoy, there is a warning, too, against wishful thinking.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Mars empowers you with energy and drive but with this kind of power comes responsibility. You are being challenged now to act with maturity especially in personal and professional relationships. Opportunities abound but to take advantage of these you need to be willing to embrace change.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your thoughts will turn inward as you end up in a situation you had not expected to find yourself in. This will stir up feelings of isolation or pressure to withdraw. Just be careful not to get lost in a fog of confusion, fantasy and delusion.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Community matters and friendship activities will take centre stage. Friction in a group or workplace effort will require you to be patient. Set fair boundaries and you will all get through this together. A sudden opportunity will mean a change of plans mid-week.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You had everything planned but now your professional ambitions face some important tests. Experiences you are now going through remind you that success demands patience and building strong foundations. It doesn’t matter if you have to revise strategies.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You need to look in new places to satisfy a need for adventure. Although it won’t be possible for you to take a trip immediately, some sudden and exciting news suggests you will get a chance to travel soon. Travel will be connected to your job or social commitments.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
There are links now between shared resources, trust and transformation. Following up on something you hear will reveal imbalance in a partnership. This causes you to have to deal with some heavy inner struggles. Setting clear boundaries is essential now
