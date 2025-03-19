Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
This is a great time to reflect on your future and set your goals. Think about where you want to go in life and what you aspire to do. With Mercury still retrograde, you might find yourself rethinking your previous desires and reassessing your plans.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Don’t be surprised to find yourself wanting to spend time alone, preferring solo activities rather than teamwork. Alongside this, you crave some tranquillity. So, this is more a week for solitude and introspection than mixing with others, socially.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Think before you speak. A careless comment could set the stage for future difficulties. Putting in the effort to mend rifts from the past will lead to positive outcomes. Suggest meeting up with your friends for lunch and take the time to discuss any unresolved feelings.
Cancer (June22/July23)
An old friend will reach out for help with something that seems very personal to them. Your first instinct will be to avoid getting involved but the reality could be less complicated than it first appears.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Tread lightly around family members who may be behaving strangely. A friend will share their problems with you. Although you will want to help, it would be wise not to get tangled in their family or romantic dilemmas.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You’re feeling more sociable than normal and you could see some positive developments in your career. This is an excellent time to focus on advancing your position or gaining recognition for your efforts.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Money matters take centre stage and in particular, joint finances. Don’t be surprised if a partner persuades you to make a large purchase that will turn out to be a good and practical decision.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
With so much happening around you and work and outside responsibilities being heavy, it might seem like there’s no time for anything else. That’s not the case. In the evenings and weekend you will just crave quality time with your family.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You won’t miss the opportunities that come your way to turn some creative ideas into reality. It will be fun to bring some imaginative thoughts to life. You’re in tune with how domestic and financial matters are being managed.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You have been exploring the possibility of doing some home improvements. Now that the seeds of these ideas have been planted in your mind you will be keen to make a start. Housemates will be supportive of your plans. Encourage quick decisions while the mood is right.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Setbacks in your career could mean you will have to redo certain tasks. You won’t be happy about this and it could lead you to re-evaluating your current commitments and considering making some changes.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You might struggle to figure out the ins and outs of a situation early in the week. This could be due to you focusing on the finer details, making it hard for you to grasp the bigger picture. If someone suggests you aren’t seeing the forest for the trees, try to see things from their perspective.