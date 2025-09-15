A world class evening of classical music with the Chamber Philharmonic Europe is coming to Sterts Theatre, starting at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 9.
Founded in Cologne, Germany, in 2006, this acclaimed orchestra brings together exceptional young professional musicians from across 18 European nations.
The ensemble has performed in prestigious venues including London’s Conway Hall, Cologne’s Gürzenich, and Musikhuset Aarhus in Denmark.
Their repertoire spans from the elegance of the Baroque to the brilliance of the modern era, offering a rich and varied programme.
The 2023/2024 season saw Chamber Philharmonic Europe perform 87 concerts Europe-wide. The orchestra has made extensive tours to Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Great Britain and Ireland.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/cornwall/barn-theatre-sterts-arts-and-environmental-centre
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.