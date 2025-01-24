THE hit BBC show The Traitors meets the end of the third series tonight, and perhaps unusually in the bigger picture of TV casting, two out of the three series has had Cornish representation in the contestants.
Only series two didn’t have anyone flying the flag for the Duchy in the Highlands, with the nearest being two contestants from Bristol with accents that could easily pass muster as a Doc Martin extra.
This year was the turn of Lisa Coupland, a vicar from The Lizard who entered the show and boldly stated on two occasions - one of which was when revealing her identity as an ordained Anglican priest - that part of her reason for taking part was because “what self respecting murder mystery doesn't have a priest in it?”.
While hopes were high for her parishioners and Cornwall alike that Lisa would make it through to the final of series three, it wasn’t to be, being ‘murdered’ by the traitors upon their realising that now no one assumed she could be bad, they would have to commit a ‘holy murder’ and eliminate her as she wasn’t likely to be banished.
However, what you might not know is in the first series, there was another contestant to take part from Cornwall. Ivan Brett,
Lisa Coupland
62-year-old Anglican priest from The Lizard
About Lisa: She applied for the show saying: “My main driving force is that I am completely obsessed with murder mysteries. If there's a murder mystery on the go, I'm there. I've watched every episode of Poirot, every Agatha Christie more than once, Midsomer Murders, Inspector Morse, Grantchester, Father Brown, Sister Boniface. I’m just obsessed with murders and the mental aspect of trying to work out who did it.”
Was she a traitor? Lisa was faithful throughout her run as a contestant on the Traitors, having originally gone into the castle opting not to tell anyone her real job so as not to raise suspicion and affect her chances. However upon being question for some of her ‘suspicious’ behaviours, namely a frequent use of the name of God in replies, she dramatically revealed to fellow contestants that she was, actually, an ordained Anglican priest.
How did she get eliminated? Lisa was ‘murdered’ by the traitors comprising of Miah Shannon and Charlotte Berman in episode nine of series three. She later expressed disappointment at not being picked to be a traitor after the banishment and departure of Linda Rands in episode seven.
Ivan Brett
32-year-old author from Polruan
About Ivan: Ivan, from Polruan near Fowey, was 32 when he starred in series one of The Traitors. His reason for taking part was, he said: “I'm obsessed with games, and I recently wrote a couple of books full of hundreds of games that groups of friends or families would play together. I’m fixated on the way that games fit together and strategies on how to win. Most of my job is running games sessions, I run big games nights. I'm always writing them and never playing them, I feel like I've built up this huge reservoir of strategies and opportunities, but I’ve never got a chance to try them all out. This is a lifelong love mixed with a frustration that I never get to actually play.”
Was he a traitor? Ivan wasn’t a traitor on the show, but he certainly found himself caught in the crossfire on a few occasions under suspicion - which later led to his downfall. It was later revealed that Ivan had been seriously considered to be cast as a traitor as opposed to a faithful, but
How did he get eliminated? In a dramatic episode during series one, episode four, what began as a shock unravelling - unrelated to Ivan, led to his demise. At the breakfast table, in a bid to protect fellow contestant Alex Gray from questioning, magician Tom Elderfield revealed the pair were a couple, with the rest of the day comprising of his bid to stop fellow contestants being suspicious over Alex and himself after they ‘lied’.
Part of this bid led to Tom insisting he was certain that Ivan was a ‘traitor’ and stating he was so certain of it (while quoting various magical skills) that he challenged the other players to vote for him to be banished the following day if they voted for Ivan at that evening’s roundtable and it transpired he was a faithful.
Fellow contestants duly obliged and Ivan got his marching orders at the end of the episode, although he left with a deftly worded rebuke to Tom, stating: “‘No hard feelings. I came here to play a game, and today that’s exactly what I got. This was fun. Tom – this was your big flourish, and here’s the prestige. That was not my card. I’m a Faithful.”