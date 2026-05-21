A SUMMER of theatre, laughter and live performance is heading to the Isles of Scilly, as the new Museum and Cultural Centre unveils its 2026 arts programme.
Bringing together bold storytelling, open-air performance and family-friendly favourites, this year’s season promises something for everyone this summer.
From swashbuckling adventure to Shakespearean comedy, the headline theatre programme features four productions touring across the islands.
Ha Hum Ah return with The Scarlet Pimpernel from July 9 to 12, which is a witty, fast-paced tale of daring disguises and dramatic rescues, packed with intrigue, humour and high-energy storytelling.
Miracle Theatre present Peer Gynt – A Comedy of Terrors from July 30 to August 1, which is a wildly inventive and darkly comic reimagining of Ibsen’s classic, brought to life with theatrical flair and irreverent humour.
The Festival Players are bringing Shakespeare’s most chaotic comedy to the Islands. The Comedy of Errors, from August 8 to 10), is a joyful whirlwind of mistaken identities, physical comedy and musical mischief.
A magical, family-friendly adventure down the yellow brick road is taking place from August 24 to 27. The Wizard of Oz is full of imagination, laughter and larger-than-life characters presented by Ian Kennedy Productions.
Performances will take place in a range of unique outdoor locations across the inhabited islands - from gardens and greens to beaches and community spaces.
This island-wide programme forms part of a wider vision for the Isles of Scilly Museum and Cultural Centre, which will open in spring 2027 following the renovation of the Grade II listed Town Hall in Hugh Town, St Mary’s.
Alongside the theatre programme, audiences can also enjoy a lively supporting line-up of comedy, history walks and live classical music and bands across the summer months.
Full listings and booking information can be found at: www.iosmuseumandculturalcentre.org/arts-events
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