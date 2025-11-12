LIKE most people I love a whodunit murder mystery, so I was eagerly anticipating watching the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile performed on the stage at the Hall for Cornwall.
It features iconic Belgium detective Hercule Poirot investigating the murder of glamourous young American heiress and socialite Linnet Ridgeway during her exotic honeymoon cruise on the River Nile.
The sleuth becomes embroiled in a poisonous love triangle amidst a group of deeply suspicious fellow passengers.
What’s impressive from the off is Mike Britton’s sophisticated two-storey set, which has sliding screens that reveal the cabins, a salon, a breakfast room, as well as the British Museum. Oliver Fenwick’s haunting lighting also helps to set the scene and the suspenseful tone as the murder mystery unfolds.
The glamorous period costumes perfectly capture the 1930s era, from Linnet Ridgeway's opulent golden dresses to the stylish linen suits and elegant evening gowns of other characters.
Despite its popularity, I have never watched or read Murder on the Nile though I did guess at the end of the first act what the outcome would be. But that did not take anything away from the suspense of watching Poirot methodically comb through the evidence to reveal whodunit. There are also plenty of red herrings, thrown into the mix, to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
Mark Hadfield portrays Poirot with charisma, humour and warmth while Libby Alexandra-Cooper makes an impressive professional debut as Linet Ridgeway.
The supporting cast were also impressive providing both comic relief and dramatic tension to the murder mystery.
Christie’s writing remains timeless, and Ken Ludwig’s adaptation beautifully translates this for the stage with its enjoyable script and high-quality acting.
The classy production spiked with betrayal, greed, and a murder is a thrilling ride from start to finish. What's not to love.
Death on the Nile is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, November 15.
