Wye Valley Music’s next concert will be a unique opportunity to hear period instruments played as they should, given by the Consone Quartet,.
Formed at the Royal College of Music in London, the Consone Quartet launched their professional career in 2015, winning two prizes at the 2015 York Early Music International Young Artists Competition.
Since then, they have toured extensively in Europe and the Americas, continue to win awards at international chamber music competitions and their recordings have garnered praise from music lovers and critics alike. Their recent recording of Mendelssohn’s string quartets, including the early ‘1823’ that they will be performing in Monmouth, has been described as ‘top-notch’ (Allmusic) and ‘exquisite’ (Pizzicato).
They are one of the UK’s finest period instrument string quartets and the first to be selected as BBC New Generation Artists They have made a name for themselves for their honest and expressive interpretations of repertoire, notably from the classical and romantic eras.
‘The Consone Quartet play with perfect intonation, tremendous attack, and impeccable historical style. All the four instruments work together with such intelligence and imagination, that I would happily listen to them every day.’ (Sir Roger Norrington)
The programme for the Consone Quartet’s recital will be: Felix Mendelssohn - String Quartet in E-flat major (1823); Two movements from Robert Schumann's Bilder aus Osten, (“Pictures from the East”); Franz Schubert - String Quartet in D minor, D. 810 'Death and the Maiden'
This is a rare opportunity to hear these quartets played as the composers would have heard them – on gut strings and with period bows. So, please join the Wye Valley Music’s concert for highlights from the quartet repertoire played by an ensemble making waves across the chamber music world.
Tickets for the concert on Sunday 10th November at 3.00pm in the Bridges Centre are £18 (£15 for WVM members and £5 for students 25 and under). A printed programme is included in the ticket price. To buy tickets, visit the website https://www.wyevalleymusic.org.uk and follow the links. If you have any difficulty booking, please leave a message on their help line 01291 330020.