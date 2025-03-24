Starting off proceedings was She Drew the Gun, a peculiar but engaging support act from the Wirral. It is fair to say that it took the band and the audience a couple songs to find the connection with each other, with spoken word verses interluding between their tracks. However, by the end of their 45 minute set, it’s safe to say they definitely found their stride and the audience absolutely loved what they heard. The lead singer reminded us a bit of one of Cornwall’s own in terms of style and vocals, Alex Parks.