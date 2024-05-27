I was very pleased to receive an invite from Trago Liskeard's new Media Content Creative, Saira Franklin, to attend this wonderful ceremony to celebrate the life of Cornwalls beloved comedian Jethro in the company of family, friends and admirers of the late comic, writes Mike Allsopp.
As I arrived to see a small and growing crowd I met with both Saira and Bruce Robertson, son of Trago founder Mike.
A great deal of fondess was held for Geoffrey Rowe (aka Jethro) a talented carpenter and former employee of Trago whose handiwork is still evident within the building. Indeed in 1984 he built a barn from the ground-up on behalf of the Robertsons as their home at Bodmin.
Bruce told me Geoffrey would work a full day then travel to various engagements "Anywhere south of Birmingham" looking to make his name and become established on the comedy circuit.
Jethro's big break came as a guest on The Des O'Connor Show in 1990 and his career never looked back. He often worked with 70s & 80s comedian Jim Davidson who became a close personal friend and supporter.
Jethro passed in December 2021 following a cancer diagnosis and COVID, he was survived by long-term partner Jennie and sons Lanyon and Jess who was present at the ceremony.
Following his death friends Rebel Dean, Pete Southwell and Tank Sherman set up a crowd-funding page and held fundraising events to secure the cost of the bronze.
In 2023 they commissioned local sculptor Richard Austin to work on the artwork which took 6 months to complete with considerable guidance and tweaking from members of the Rowe family.
The work, completed with Austin's development of Antius Bronze coated carbon fibre, needed a home and whilst several offers were considered the obvious home was at Trago.
Jess' wife Stacey, daughter-in-law of the great man, told me Bruce was most honoured to have the statue on site and built the platform on which it now stands.
Following an introduction by Rebel Dean the statue was unveiled to an appreciative crowd who posed, in turn, for pictures with the likeness.
All in all an emotional day for the friends, family and admirers of the popular cornish comic who has come home.....how fitting!
