BRITISH pop sensation Jess Glynne and the legendary DJ and R&B star Craig David are set to electrify Cornwall as headliners at next year’s Tunes in the Park Festival.
The duo are to set to perform at the annual event, which will take place on the Port Eliot Estate, over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 21 to 24.
Known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits like Rather Be and Hold My Hand, Jess will bring her signature energy and soulful sound to the Cornish crowd.
Craig David, meanwhile, needs no introduction. A trailblazer in UK garage and R&B, he he promises to bring an unforgettable set filled with his classic anthems such as 7 Days and Fill Me In.
Also confirmed by organisers to appear are Scouting for Girls, Daniel Bedingfield, The Wanted, Louisa Johnson and Paul Simon’s Graceland, reimagined by the London Gospel Choir.
All this comes on the back of a hugely success Tunes in the Park this year, which saw the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Paloma Faith, Busted and McFly all headline to thousands of festival goers.
Also in attendance over the weekend were comedians such as Frankie Boyle, Al Murray and Russell Howard.
For more information on the 2025 Festival, visit: www.tunesinthepark.com