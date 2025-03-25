IRISH hip-hop trailblazers Kneecap are set to bring their riotous energy to the Eden Sessions marking their first-ever show in Cornwall.
They will be joined at the show on July 4, 2025, by rapper Mike Skinner, the genre-defying mastermind behind The Streets, who will be performing a DJ set.
Kneecap, which comprises Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí, began as a raw and rebellious movement in West Belfast and has exploded into an international phenomenon.
Their critically-acclaimed debut album, Fine Art, was produced by English DJ Toddla T and features an all-star line-up, including Annie Mac, Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten and Tom Coll, Lankum’s Radie Peat, and Jelani Blackman.
Their meteoric rise has earned the Irish rap trio a BAFTA win and five BAFTA nominations, alongside two Oscar nominations, for their biopic of the same name, and has found them storming some of the world’s biggest stages.
From Glastonbury to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, sold-out tours across Ireland, the UK, and the US, and an ongoing raucous 2025 tour of Australia and New Zealand as we speak, have cemented the group as one the most exciting live music acts to see this year.
Blending razor-sharp Irish-language lyricism with hard-hitting beats and no shortage of satire, Kneecap’s revolutionary approach to hip-hop has sparked both political controversy and unwavering fan devotion.
Kneecap will be joined by The Streets frontman, Mike Skinner, who will be putting on one of his iconic DJ sets for the Eden Sessions crowd.
Skinner took his place behind the decks almost 15 years ago during a hiatus from The Streets.
He has taken his sets around the UK and Europe, blending high-energy grime and garage.
Rita Broe, Eden Sessions managing director, said: “Kneecap are one of the most talked about acts in the world right now. Their live shows are a force of nature – unfiltered, unpredictable and utterly electrifying. We’re thrilled to welcome both them and Mike Skinner to the Eden Sessions for the first time.”