A DRAG artist has appeared on television sporting a look inspired by the Eden Project in Cornwall.
Pasty (Jake Grover), who is from Cornwall, showcased an Eden-themed outfit, complete with an umbrella resembling a biome, in the latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, in front of RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Joel Dommett.
Since then, Pasty has been to the Eden Project’s rainforest biome and recreated the look from the show.
Pasty said: “I’m very honoured to bring my hometown look from Drag Race UK to the Eden Project.
“Growing up in the area, I came here a lot as a child on many school trips and days out. It’s such a fabulous place and it’s been amazing to come back and have some fun.”
