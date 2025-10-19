A CORNISH seascape artist staged a workshop to teach people how to create her three-dimensional artworks.
Gemma Lessinger hosted Sunset & Supper at the Tartan Fox by Adam Handling at Summercourt on Saturday, October 18.
Artist Gemma Lessinger stages workshop (Picture: Warren Wilkins)
The Newquay based artist guided participants through her process of painting a textured sunset scene onto a wood canvas. She showed how a variety of things can be repurposed to create texture in art such as reclaimed fabric, sand and paper.
The group let their creativity flow to create their favourite beach sunset scenes.
After painting the group gathered to indulge in a multi-course feast created by The Tartan Fox’s renowned chefs, which celebrated Cornwall’s finest seasonal ingredients.
Gemma’s signature seascapes are known for their sculptural texture, depth, and soul. Each piece captures the rhythm and reflection of coastal life, combining the movement of waves with the movement of memory.
Her work is grounded in sustainability, repurposing materials like surfboard fibreglass, ghost fishing nets, and now, fragments of clothing and vintage textiles, reimagining what might otherwise be discarded into something timeless and treasured.
Gemma said: “I translate the peace of people’s favourite coastal escape into textured seascapes—layering reclaimed fabrics, coastal fragments, and surfboard offcuts to build waves etched with memory, light, and emotional depth.
“From clothing scraps to sand and fibreglass, my work isn’t just about place, it’s about the stories and feelings we carry.”
Gemma has staged workshops across Cornwall and has organised forthcoming events including ‘The Art of Being’ creative everyday retreats at the Seascape in Porth on March 20, 2026, and at the Bedruthan Hotel in Mawgan Porth on May 2, 2026.
The artist recently transformed a retired surfboard into a unique artwork during Boardmasters, which raised £1,800 for Oceana UK, an ocean advocacy charity dedicated to protecting marine ecosystems through science-based policy reform. She painted the ocean-infused piece using textured materials including fibreglass offcuts from a local shaper, ghost fishing nets, rope from Fistral beach, cork scraps, surfboard wax clippings and upcycled fabrics.
