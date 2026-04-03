THIS April, two rising voices in the UK’s alt-folk scene, Jon Fazal and Anna Anise, join forces for a double headline tour which is set to visit St Bartholomew's Church, Lostwithiel, on Wednesday, April 15.
Blending Jon’s indie-folk baroque-pop with Anna’s earthy, Cornish folk, the tour promises a series of performances filled with warmth, depth, and honest storytelling.
Jon’s music weaves intimate, heartfelt lyrics with lush melodies that linger long after the final note. His sound is often compared to The Kinks, Elliott Smith, and Bob Dylan. Fresh from the release of his second album, Jon will be performing these songs alongside favourites from his debut record After Everything.
Anna has a radiant presence that is uplifting, grounded, and utterly sincere.
Her songs move between folklore and emotional candour, blending traditional folk with harmonic maturity and anthemic hooks. After a year of artist residencies exploring the use of Cornish language, Anna will be playing songs from her upcoming album that is set to make an impact on Cornish culture.
Expect soaring harmonies, poetic lyrics, and a night of music that stirs nostalgia while opening new emotional horizons.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/whats-on/lostwithiel/st-bartholomews-church
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