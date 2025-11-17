DETECTIVE spoof Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime is being staged by St Austell Players at the town’s arts centre this week.
The madcap play by David Tristram will run from Wednesday, November 19, to Saturday, November 22.
When a wealthy household is thrown into chaos by a mysterious death, it’s up to the ever-inept Inspector Drake and his loyal sidekick Plod to piece together the clues.
Director Kelly Harrison said: “Rehearsing Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime has been an absolute joy. It’s packed with clever humour, eccentric characters and moments of pure silliness. The cast have thrown themselves into the madness and we can’t wait to share that energy and laughter with our audiences!”
Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-austell-players
