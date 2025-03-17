THE bands taking part in this year’s live gig that will round off the Charlestown Regatta Week have been announced.
Stone Roots, Kernoasis and Abba Reunion will be taking to the stage for the Regatta Rocks event on Friday, August 8.
The regatta week, an annual community fundraising event organised by a team of volunteers around the historic Georgian harbour village near St Austell, will begin on Saturday, August 2.
The week promises a fun programme of entertainment for all the family with the finale being Regatta Rocks in the regatta playing field where there will be hot food and a licensed bar.
The four-piece Stone Roots will be playing 1990s and 2000s music. Having secured regular airplay on BBC Introducing, the band has gathered a following within the Cornish music scene.
Meanwhile, Kernoasis are set to deliver hits from Oasis, including ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Roll With It’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.
A regatta spokesperson said: “Get set to be transported back to the heady days of Brit-pop, with all the energy and attitude of the real Gallagher brothers!
“Then headlining the evening’s celebrations is Abba Reunion, bringing a feel-good, party-style tribute so fans can relive the classic Abba anthems that swept the airways and discos during the 1970s and 1980s. From ‘Mumma Mia’ to ‘Dancing Queen’, all the greatest hits are sure to make an appearance.
“The full Charlestown Regatta Week programme will be available in the coming months. Returning favourites include pasty demonstrations, an evening with Johnny Cowling, and the grand carnival and flora dance procession followed by Proms in the Park with fireworks, plus lots more.
“For more information and to purchase Regatta Rocks tickets (£15 for adults and £10 for children), please visit www.charlestownregattaweek.org
“No dogs, glass or personal alcohol is permitted in the regatta playing field.”