The group has furthermore won the Brian Nisbet Prize for their fusion of Music and Poetry; audience and first prize at #GeneraciónSMADE in Spain; the F. J. Aumann Prize for innovation and new discoveries in Baroque music at the International Biber Competition in Austria; first prize at the Maurizio Pratola Competition, Italy; the Friends prize at the York Early Music International Young Artists Competition; second prize at the CIMA competition in Loire Valley, France; and last but not least won the Potsdam Lunchtime Concert Competition in Germany.