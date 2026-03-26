AN evening with Harry Glasson and The Press Gang is taking place at St Austell Arts Theatre on Friday, May 8.
Renowned across the Duchy and beyond, Harry is the famed writer of the anthemic song of Kernow, ‘Cornwall My Home’. Many have heard this, but few know of its origins.
A prolific song writer and poet, Harry has penned many modern Cornish centric folk songs that are loved and performed throughout the Duchy.
Joining him on the night with be The Press Gang, who have had a wonderfully long musical friendship with Harry and are proud to perform many of his compositions.
The evening will features songs of our beloved Kernow and the places and landscape that shapes its identity.
To book tickets, visit: uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions
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