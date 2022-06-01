Enjoy the free Jubilee Big Lunch at the Eden Project on Sunday

The Eden Project will come alive with a gala day of music, performance, food and fun on Sunday as it hosts The Big Lunch to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. ( Picture: Eden Project )

THE Eden Project will come alive with a gala day of music, performance, food and fun on Sunday (June 5) to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

To mark the monumental occasion of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the attraction near St Blazey is opening its doors and inviting people and communities to come and enjoy a day together as part of The Big Jubilee Lunch.

For the special day, Eden is offering free entry to all and this can be pre-booked now via www.edenproject.com

Visitors will be greeted by the colourful sight of bunting and flags, setting the stage for a fun-filled day of live entertainment, crafty activities and games.

Among the entertainment on offer in the Arena area of the site will be a samba band, circus entertainer, bubble performers and a 30-piece brass band. In addition, live music will add to the captivating ambience of the Mediterranean Biome.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in The Big Jubilee Lunch by bringing their own food and enjoying a picnic with their family, friends and community. They can either pull up a chair at a long table in the centre of the Arena or pick a spot on one of the provided picnic blankets.

Alternatively, there are also a limited number of special Jubilee Picnic Boxes available for pre-order now via the Eden Project website. Visitors can choose from either a standard of plant-based box. Both options are made for two people to share and cost £32.50.

Headlining a host of craft activities is the chance to be part of something special by participating in a giant 3D Paint by Numbers. Visitors will help transform the black and white street party scene into a bustling Big Lunch artwork bursting with colour.

There is also the opportunity to make Jubilee-themed magnets shaped like crowns, corgis and flags or join the collaborative bunting-making station and create a square of paper to form a long line of beautiful bunting to wrap around the Core building.

In addition, visitors can also make stars with seeds which can then be gifted to family, friends or neighbours. Seed stars are a fun way to brighten up an area, creating splashes of colour while also providing pollinator-friendly habitats.

Other activities taking place on the big day include a series of four games where players can learn how to support pollinators, along with trying out doing a chalk drawing and a fun photo booth where they can pose like a royal.

The Big Jubilee Lunch is the culmination of a week-long celebration of bees, nature and communities for the half-term break. As such, additional activities will be available including the Create a Buzz Pollination Trail in Eden’s Outdoor Gardens where visitors can discover fascinating stories about plants and pollinators and a booklet game designed to seek out bird-loving flowers in the Mediterranean Biome.

Peter Stewart, Chief Purpose Officer of the Eden Project, said: “We’re truly honoured that The Big Jubilee Lunch is an official part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This year promises to be the biggest and best Big Lunch ever and Eden will be at the very heart of the festivities.